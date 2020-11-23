Different Take on DECC Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner is still being made at the DECC this year, and while the celebration has changed, Northlanders will still be able to enjoy home-cooked meals.

DULUTH, Minn. – Turkey and stuffing and a whole lot of Thanksgiving goodness.

Last week, 600 family Thanksgiving meal kits were delivered to families in need and this week, 2,600 meals will be made and delivered to the homebound and to those who are in a shelter or are homeless.

Organizer Monica Hendrickson says they weren’t going to let the pandemic get in the way this year of helping out those in need.

“As you can tell the smell in here is amazing,” said Hendrickson. “We’re excited. We’re really excited to be able to bring this event back to people in Duluth.”

To keep to state guidelines, volunteers who help make the food wear masks and there are temp checks given. Social distancing is also practiced.

The number of volunteers has also been lowered. Last year on the Monday before Thanksgiving, there were about 30 to 40 volunteers but this year, there are only seven in the kitchen.

“People really need the food, they need access to food,” said Hendrickson. “Especially with the Governor’s orders changing last week, a lot of people can’t travel. So we really wanted to really be able to do this and help the people in our community.”

And the Thanksgiving meals should taste and look the same as usual this year except you’ll be eating them in a different place.

Meals include turkey, homemade stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls and cranberry sauce.