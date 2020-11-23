Duluth Cider Has Special Deal for Customers in Response to Governor’s Order

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Cider is doing a special deal in light of the governor’s orders last Wednesday to help support local businesses.

The cidery will be doing a $1 off deal on its drinks if you bring in a takeout receipt from a locally owned bar or restaurant. The purpose of the deal is to bring light to the importance of buying local, especially during these times.

“It’s so important to buy local right now, especially in industries that are hit hard by these shutdowns because not only are you supporting that company but obviously you’re employing your neighbors,” said Jake Scott, the co-owner of Duluth Cider.

Duluth Cider is also providing two different drinks for the holiday season – one is an new cider called Bliss which has cranberry, rosemary, sage and thyme and also offering hot mulled cider to-go kits.