Duluth Warming Center Activation: November 23-29

DULUTH, Minn. – The Warming Center will be open for those in need from Monday evening through November 29.

This will be the first Warming Center activation of the 2020-2021 winter season. It has been activated because temperatures are expected to drop to 32 degrees or below overnight.

The Warming Center is located at the Rainbow Center at 211 North 3rd Avenue East.

It will be open from 8:00 p.m. through 8:0 a.m.

The CHUM Drop-In Center is also open as a Warming Center throughout the night.

The Warming Center is a partnership between CHUM, St Louis County, the City of Duluth, Duluth HRA, and Loaves & Fishes.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the Warming Center is not accepting donations or volunteers at this time.