Earth Rider Selling Wreaths, Christmas Trees to Celebrate Holidays

Earth Rider will be selling the wreaths and trees through December 13th.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- While most people first think of lights when decorating for the holidays, Earth Rider Brewery in Superior doesn’t want you to forget about another way to “spruce” up your decor — wreaths.

Balsam wreaths and Christmas trees from Duluth Flower Farm are being sold outside the Brewery on Tower Avenue. You can also buy some twine to wrap up all your goods.

The crew at Earth Rider said they’re always happy to partner with another local business, especially to spread some holiday cheer.

“In the spirit of the season things have been crazy as we all know and I don’t personally know a soul that doesn’t get happy and excited about Christmas so I think it’s just an opportunity to celebrate that time,” said Beer Tender Tom Lyscio.

Earth Rider will be selling the wreaths and trees through December 13th. Meanwhile their outdoor beer tent will be open until the end of the month.