First Practices Underway for Northwestern Basketball Teams

The girls will open their season December 3rd at home against Cumberland. The boys will be on the road December 5th against St. Croix Central.

MAPLE, Wis. – While the winter high school sports season in Minnesota will stay dormant for the next month or so, it’s all systems go across the bridge, including out in maple for Northwestern High School.

The boys basketball team kicked off their first night of practices with the evaluation period and tryouts. The gym was filled with some new faces and returners from last year’s team that finished 16-8. Head coach Nolan Graff says his team is grateful to be back on the court.

“We understand the circumstances. There’s a lot of people all across the country that don’t have the opportunity to play. And right now, we have the opportunity so we’re just going to make the most of it. We’re going to run with it. Quite honestly, we’re excited. Every time this time of year comes around, we get excited. With the opportunity presenting itself that we have the chance to play this year and play right from the beginning of the year, for us that’s really big,” said Graff.

The girls basketball team also held their first practices of the winter season. The Tigers are coming off a historic year, which included their first conference title in over 20 years, as well as a Division 3 regional championship. Head coach Paul Eberhardt says there will be a lot of work to do in these first few days.

“The reality for some of them that didn’t play fall sports, it’s a little bit of conditioning. For others, it’s trying to put in an offense. We’ve got a couple of girls that were, one was off in quarantine and the other was sick. So we’re just trying to figure out how to blend everybody together, and still maintain protocols and all the other things that are in place,” Eberhardt said.

