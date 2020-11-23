Gov. Walz Ready to Call Special Session on COVID-19 Relief

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz sent a letter to legislative leaders Monday emphasizing the need for action to help provide relief for small businesses in the state affected by the pandemic.

In a Monday statement from the governor’s office, Walz stated he is standing ready to call a special once the legislature agrees on a package to provide the much-needed relief.

“As cases, skyrocket and hospital capacity are pushed to the brink, the COVID-19 pandemic demands immediate action to save lives. Necessary public health measures bring hardship for all Minnesotans—but this hardship falls disproportionately hard on our small businesses and workers,” Governor Walz wrote.

“This is not fair,” Governor Walz continued. “The pandemic is not fair, and it is our job as leaders to make it juster. Small businesses across our state are in dire need of relief. Many workers are struggling to make ends meet. As we take action to protect the health of our neighbors, we must also take action to support the people who are sacrificing so much.”

“That’s why I directed my team to begin work on a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package for our small businesses and communities,” Governor Walz said later in the letter. “We have laid out the principles around which a package should be structured. I know legislators on both sides of the aisle have engaged on this issue and been working tirelessly to find common ground, and I will continue working with you to get a deal done.”

“Let’s come together to ensure our businesses stay afloat, our workers are supported, and our families can put food on the table,” Governor Walz concluded. “I will call a special session as soon as the legislature agrees on a package to provide this much-needed relief.”

Walz recently announced an additional $10 million in Small Business Relief Grants which will support an additional 1,000 businesses that have applied for the grant program.

Minnesotans with questions about unemployment insurance are encouraged to visit uimn.org.