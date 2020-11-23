Keene Creek Dog Park Partially Reopens After Summer Construction

DULUTH, Minn.- A popular dog park in West Duluth is now partially reopened to the public.

Keene Creek Dog Park near Grand Avenue had been under construction during the summer season.

About a third of the large dog area and small dog area are now open.

According to city officials a large part of the park remains closed to allow new turf to seed.

But dog lovers from the area and even afar said they’re happy to use the tucked away pooch play area again.

“We like going to the dog park back home we so we always try to make it to this dog park when we come around,” said Clay Hendricks, visiting from the cities with Tiara Latz and their dogs Bentley and Olive

“We live in the city so a lot of times they’re stuck on their leashes and they don’t get to run around and they love the snow and just love to watch them get to run around and just be themselves for a little bit,” Latz said.

City officials said park improvements are expected to continue during 2021. The dog park will close again next spring after the snow melts to let the rest of the turf seed be planted.