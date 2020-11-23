Knowing Your Neighbors: Bentleyville Gift Shop

From snow globes to holiday sweaters, Bentleyville Gift Shop is officially open to the public and is ready to provide all kinds of holiday-esque items to visitors, near and far.

DULUTH, Minn. – From snow globes to holiday sweaters, the Bentleyville Gift Shop is officially open to the public and is ready to provide all kinds of holiday-esque items to visitors, near and far.

The store is usually at Bayfront Festival Park in a smaller building but this year, the shop is located in Grandma’s Sports Garden for the purpose of social distancing.

“Being over here in the Sports Garden, we’re able to have more merchandise out, a larger area for social distancing and it’s just a lot more roomy and everyone can actually see the products we have this year,” said Abbey Bentley, a staff member with Bentleyville Gift Shop.

About 50 customers are allowed in the building at one time, with 10 staff members. That way, people can stand six feet away from each other.

The workers also wipe down everything in between customers.

“Right now, it’s especially important with COVID-19 going on there are so many places that are closed and events not happening so at least we can bring in cheer and holiday spirit,” said Bentley.

Randy and Cecelia Michaels took a few days off and decided to come into the store because of its welcoming Christmas atmosphere.

“It’s good with everything on. It’s good for the spirit,” said Randy, a customer.

“We saw the sign and said, we got to go look at the Christmas stuff right away. So it’s awesome,” said Cecelia, also a customer.

This year, Bentleyville’s Tour of Lights is also a bit different being a drive-thru method.

“Just being able to see the happiness that it brings people,” said Bentley. “It’s super fun when you see little kids turning around and looking at all the lights and all the stuffed animals we have. It’s super fun.”

The gift shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Bentleyville’s Tour of Lights drive-thru event is open every night through December 27th beginning at 5 p.m.