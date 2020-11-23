Lake Superior Ice Festival Will Return in 2021

1/5 (courtesy: Lake Superior Ice Festival)

2/5 (courtesy: Lake Superior Ice Festival)

3/5 (courtesy: Lake Superior Ice Festival)

4/5 (courtesy: Lake Superior Ice Festival)

5/5 (courtesy: Lake Superior Ice Festival)

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Lake Superior Ice Festival announced on Monday that the festival will return in 2021.

Festival organizers say the free family-friendly festival will be held at Barker’s Island from January 29 through January 30.

The Title Sponsor for the 2021 festival will be Superior Refinery.

“The 2021 Lake Superior Ice Festival is a great opportunity to bring us all together to feel the warmth of winter – a much-needed break after this past year. The Superior Refinery team is looking forward to chillin’ with you at this safe and fun event,” said Gavin Hamilton, Senior Communications Advisor for Husky Superior Refinery.

Festival organizers say they will be utilizing CDC and Douglas County Health Department guidelines for the entirety of the event and will encourage attendees to follow social distancing guidelines and mask usage.

Mayor Paine shared, “To the best of my knowledge, outdoor gatherings responsibly planned have not been traced back to be a source for COVID-19 infection. We have had good luck with outdoor events and will be taking proper precautions to ensure this event is held as safely as possible.”

The Lake Superior Ice Festival attendees will see some familiar events such as the snow slide, an Island Disc Golf course, Learn to Play Kubb, Midwest Ice Racing Association, and Lake Superior Ice Racing Association races. Attendees will also have various photo opportunities with the ice princesses & characters as well as a new ice throne.

New events in 2021 include making your own snow creations at Fairlawn Mansion and a K-9 King and Queen of the Festival hosted by the Humane Society of Douglas County.

The event will also have a chilling Fireworks display at 6:00 pm on Saturday.

“The Lake Superior Ice Festival is such a fantastic event for both visitors and locals alike! The festival is a wonderful collaboration of community organizations coming together to make one fantastic and inviting event for attendees of all ages and interests. There is so much going on during this winter event that all attendees are sure to find something to catch their interests,” said President and CEO of the Superior Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce and Travel Superior, Taylor Pedersen.