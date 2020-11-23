Mayor Larson Announces Efforts to Thank Frontline Workers Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced in a Facebook video today, several efforts that will take place on Wednesday, Nov.25, to thank frontline workers in the Twin Ports.

“Last week, we lit the Lift Bridge and Enger Tower in purple to honor those who have died in Minnesota this year,” Mayor Larson said. “This week, on Wednesday, we will light the Lift Bridge and Enger Tower again, but this time to thank people.”

Mayor Larson also announced that the Duluth fire and police departments would be conducting a vehicle parade around Essentia Health and St. Luke’s medical campuses as a direct thank you from city of Duluth frontline workers to healthcare frontline staff. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this vehicle parade is not open to the public.

Finally, Mayor Larson asks the public for their help in recognizing all essential workers who continue to work through the pandemic. She has asked for residents to step outside or open a window and bang pots and pans at 3:30 p.m. – a time that is generally a shift change; to show support for the thousands going to work every day so that our community can keep going.