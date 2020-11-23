Plans Underway for 2021 Lake Superior Ice Festival with COVID-19 Changes

The Ice Festival is tentatively set for the last weekend of January, but officials said nothing is for sure with the pandemic.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The annual Lake Superior Ice Festival in Superior is so far still a go this year, with changes to follow COVID-19 health guidelines.

According to organizers the popular snow-slide is expected to be back, you’ll just need to bring your own sleds this time around with a limited supply of disinfected ones available for those who won’t be able to.

Ice sculptors should still be able to work live outside, officials said, and kids activities at the Lake Superior Estuarium on Barker’s Island will be moved outside as well.

An added activity this year may be mask-making, to ensure all attendees have one before jumping on the hay bale shuttle.

Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director Linda Cadotte said the event can be a nice bit of fun during both the winter. “In general that this time of year in this region people are always looking for different things to do with their family and different activities.”

With the pandemic on top of that, she said organizers hope to be able to bring what they believe will be a fun and welcome distraction.

“And it’s gonna be a long winter if everything is canceled and everyone is homeschooling or working from home — it just gives a little something for people to look forward to,” Cadotte said.

Still, Cadotte was hesitant to guarantee the festival 100%, as the pandemic is ever-changing. “I think any ‘for sures’ right now are hard to make any promises this time.”

The Ice Festival is tentatively set for the last weekend of January.