Two Arrested in Hibbing Drug Bust

HIBBING, Minn. – Two Hibbing men have been arrested and charged for drug and property crimes following a Thursday afternoon drug bust according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

According to reports, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force along with the Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant around 1:50 p.m. Thursday at 1528 13th Avenue East in Hibbing.

While executing the search warrant, authorities seized nearly one pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription narcotics, marijuana, a stolen firearm, a stolen vehicle, and $26,765 cash.

37-year-old Jerad Greskowiask and 34-year-old Christopher Leifermann were arrested and formally charged in St. Louis County District Court Monday for drug and property crimes.