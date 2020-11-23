Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, November 23

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 6,353 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Monday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 276,500 in the state.

Health officials also reported 24 news deaths bringing the death total to 3,265 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 3,837,304 tests have been completed to date.

There are 227,311 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 15,106 patients have required hospitalization and 3,480 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 1,536 – 10 deaths

Cook: 58

Itasca: 1,689 – 24 deaths

Koochiching: 332 – 5 deaths

Lake: 358 – 4 deaths

St. Louis: 7,408 – 94 deaths

Ashland: 580 – 8 deaths

Bayfield: 616 – 7 deaths

Douglas: 1,738 – 1 death

Iron: 326 – 6 deaths

Sawyer: 788 – 7 deaths

Gogebic: 517 – 10 deaths

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 354,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 3,005 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

