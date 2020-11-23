Warming Center Available for Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn. – The warming center at the Rainbow Center is officially open to those in need.

Organizers say they were hoping to open earlier in the season. However, with COVID protocols that needed to be established, there was a bit of a delay as they wanted to make sure the space was both available and safe for residents.

“We’re just going to do our best to make sure that people are safe from the elements and we’re going to do our best to make sure people are safe from COVID-19,” said Joel Kilgour, the coordinator for CHUM warming center. “These are very challenging and unsure times, but we’ve to a great staff and I think we will do their best to make sure that everyone is safe.”

The warming center will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and will be open when it is 32 degrees or colder overnight. The center is not accepting donations or volunteers at this time due to COVID-related precautions.