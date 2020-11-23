Yarn Harbor Helps Warm Up The City

Donations can still be brought to the store.

Yarn Harbor in Duluth is helping to warm up the city thanks to donations from local community members.

Every year the store puts on an event to distributed hats, mittens, gloves to those in need.

This year’s winter accessories are sprinkled around town in places like near the enrance of the Chester Creek Trail across from Burrito Union and at local bus stops.

The warm clothing is available for anyone to take on these chilly days.

“I think its important because sometimes people don’t know about available resources. This way they may be walking by and need a hat, scarf, gloves, or socks,” said Cameron Herrity. “They can just pick it up and use it. Even if they can’t use it we want people to pick it up for their friends or family.”

The store is helping with the Christmas breakfast at the Steven O’Neil Apartments.

Those donations will be given away at that event.