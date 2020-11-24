City Of Superior Working To Increase Internet Access For Residents And Businesses

The survey has a total of seven questions and can be completed in less than five minutes.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The City of Superior is making it a priority to provide better internet access for residents, through its initiative called Connect Superior.

Now Superior residents are being asked to participate in a survey, which will help city staff understand how current broadband networks are working from their households.

Some of the goals of the intiative are to lower the cost of internet access by about 30% for residents and businesses and increase the speed and realiabilty of internet services.

Also, the city plans to foot the bill to build a new state of the art network to help improve accessibility.

“Internet access is more important in the 21st century than it ever has been in the past. It’s no longer just a luxury. It’s no longer just an optional service. This is a vital utility,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

The survey consists of seven simple questions.

