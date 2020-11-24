Corktown Deli Features Turkey Dinner for Thanksgiving

DULUTH, Minn. – With the new restrictions in place across Minnesota, local restaurants are working to offer more carry-out offerings including Thanksgiving dinner.

Corktown Deli in Lincoln Park is currently selling a locally made turkey dinner with all of the fixings just in case you aren’t in the mood to cook this year.

Management says they know that Thanksgiving is going to look a bit different this year and are grateful that people are supporting the restaurant during this time.

“Business has been, I mean it’s been different with everything that has been going on but it’s been a really really well-received and it’s been really nice having the community behind us and want to celebrate with us,” said Emma Hirsch, the marketing manager at Corktown Deli.

The turkey dinner at Corktown Deli is available through Wednesday.