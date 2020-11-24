Duluth East’s Molly Henderson Commits to UW-Eau Claire Women’s Soccer Team

In six games this past season, the senior forward finished with nine goals, including a hat trick late in the season against Cloquet-Carlton.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East’s Molly Henderson has signed her National Letter of Intent to join the UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team.

In six games this past season, the senior forward finished with nine goals, including a hat trick late in the season against Cloquet-Carlton. For her career, she scored 25 goals and eight assists. Her reason for choosing the Blugolds? It’s in the family.

“My sister actually played at Eau Claire before me and I watched her play there all the time. It was really fun. I loved the coach. He’s been coaching there since her, so I’ve kind of had an inside and I really liked it,” said Henderson.

Henderson has been a member of the Gitchi Gummi soccer club since 2010 and is also a team captain for the Duluth Northern Stars girls hockey team.