Duluth Public Schools Extend Distance Learning Through January 21

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools announced Tuesday that they will be extending distance learning for elementary and secondary level students through at least January 21 due to the current projected COVID rates in the area.

In a Tuesday press release, Duluth Superintendent John Magas said the decision comes in response to the sharp rise in positive COVID -19 cases in Duluth and St. Louis County.

This includes an increase in students and staff testing positive as well as those in quarantine.

Duluth Public Schools says the extension into the end of January will not impact the Governor’s pause in athletics and activities which is scheduled through December 18.

The district will also continue to provide bagged breakfast and lunches for pickup Monday through Friday when school is in session.

Magas says the district is tentatively planning to consider a return to elementary hybrid in-person learning on January 25, 2021.

“We’re hopeful that we can return to an elementary in-person hybrid model and eventually to even more in-person instruction,” said Magas. “We join the city and neighboring districts and communities to encourage preventative measures, including mask-wearing and social distancing. We all want our students back in school safely as soon as possible and our collective efforts can help make that a reality.”

The district says they will continue to closely monitor COVID rates and consult with local and state health officials.