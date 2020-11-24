Four Pedestrians, Two Drivers Injured in Hwy 53 Multi-Vehicle Crash

GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Six people, including fourt pedestrians, were injured Monday evening in a three-car crash on Highway 53 according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to reports, the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on Highway 53 at Caribou Lake Road in Grand Lake Township.

Authorities say a Buick was traveling northbound on Highway 53 when it struck a deer. The driver pulled the Buick to the right shoulder but was partially still in the right lane of the highway.

A Ram truck also traveling northbound on the highway struck the Buick as it was pulled over.

According to reports, two pedestrians went to the Buick to check on the occupants that were hit.

While checking on the occupants of the vehicle a Ford Ecosport traveling northbound on the highway also struck the Buick causing one of the vehicles to strike the pedestrians.

Authorities say 53-year-old Anna Marie Buchanan and 21-year-old Donald Gerald Buchanan were both transported to St. Lukes for life-threatening injuries.

85-year-old Nancy Elizabeth Johnson and 91-year-old William Bruce Johnson were transported to Essentia Health Duluth for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ram truck and the driver of the Ford Ecosport both sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.