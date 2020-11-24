Gov. Evers Warns Against Holiday Gatherings

MADISON, Wis.-COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Wisconsin, and now the Governor is encouraging you to stay home during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Currently there are 363,973 cases in the state with 3,115 deaths.

Governor Tony Evers said today that in order to help stop the virus, people must do their part to stay safe, especially during the holidays.

“If you’re planning to spend Thanksgiving with people outside of your household, we urge you to seriously reconsider,” he said. “We must all make short-term sacrifices for our long-term health. None of us wants to be the one to unwittingly spread this virus to somebody we love.”

Currently there are 1,822 cases in Douglas County and one death.