Grocery Stores Stay Busy Before Thanksgiving Holiday

As we inch closer to Thanksgiving, local grocery stores are getting busier with shoppers.

Management at Mount Royal says they tried to make sure to fill the store to capacity with the usual seasonal items so they didn’t run out as the holidays bring in a rush of customers.

“It’s been very busy,” said Steve Schadewald, the general manager at Mount Royal. “Orders have been good. People are by and large having small gatherings and they’re being safe.”

They also said that their preordered Thanksgiving meal ran out early as fewer people are wanting to cook this year.