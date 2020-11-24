Lake Superior Art Glass Offers ‘Design Your Own Ornament’ Sessions

Pick the color, shape, and size of your glass ornaments, then glass blowers then work on your special creation ready for pickup the next day.

DULUTH, Minn.- As holiday shopping begins for many in the Northland, Lake Superior Art Glass in Canal Park hopes to offer a fun way to add a bit of your creativity to a gift, while also supporting small businesses.

You can design your own glass ornaments in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors.

Those interested must reserve a 30-minute time slot (in-person or virtually via livestream), where you’re only allowed to get two ornaments.

Glass blowers then work on your special creation and it’s ready to be picked up the next day.

“That whole concept right there is you’re designing it yourself,” General Manager Amber Nichols said.

“So it’s your input, your creativity is in it and it’s something that’s coming from your heart v.s. something else that someone’s made, mass produced,” she said. “You know, that you put your little input into that.”

You can design your own ornament now through Christmas, or stop in and learn to make one yourself anytime of the year.