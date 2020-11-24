Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Gives Authorization for Line 3 Replacement Project

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – On Tuesday, Enbridge received authorization from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission for construction on the Line 3 replacement project.

The news comes one day after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved a key federal permit for the project.

The only permit that still needs approval is a stormwater construction permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Once approved Enbridge will be able to start construction for the Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project.