New Black-Owned ‘Stop and Go Pizza’ Aims to Bring Diversity in Pizza, People to Superior

Stop and Go Pizza opened Friday on Tower Avenue in the old Sammy's Pizza location.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A new black-owned pizzeria has opened up in Superior with such a focus on carryout, that it inspired the name.

The family-run business makes all dough, sauce, and other ingredients in-house — including what they say is a favorite, the sweet chili pineapple sauce.

Owner Jamar Kirk, who used to run the 4th Street Market in Duluth, said he saw a need for a takeout place on that part of Tower.”That was another reason why we decided to pull the trigger and go because it does provide a service for the community we feel like.”

He hopes to offer diversity in pizza — and people — to the area.

“With presence of a minority owned business…to really get going in the community and have a presence here so that the next business can open up,” he said.

You can order Stop and Go Pizza over the phone at (715) 718-2824, or by stopping in. They are still working on building up a website.