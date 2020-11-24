UMD’s Noah Cates, Cole Koepke Named to NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team
Both junior forwards recorded 33 points each last season.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – During day two of Media Day, the NCHC announced that UMD’s Noah Cates and Cole Koepke were named to the preseason all-conference team.
Cates is coming off a productive sophomore year, tallying 14 goals and 19 assists, which earned him a spot on the All-NCHC First Team. Koepke also finished with 33 points last season, including 16 goals, which was third overall in the entire conference.
2020 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team
F: Jordan Kawaguchi, Sr., North Dakota – 27 votes
F: Noah Cates, Jr., Minnesota Duluth – 21
F: Cole Koepke, Jr., Minnesota Duluth – 15
D: Matt Kiersted, Sr., North Dakota – 24
D: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jr., North Dakota – 12
G: Magnus Chrona, So., Denver – 12