UMD’s Noah Cates, Cole Koepke Named to NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team

Both junior forwards recorded 33 points each last season.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – During day two of Media Day, the NCHC announced that UMD’s Noah Cates and Cole Koepke were named to the preseason all-conference team.

Cates is coming off a productive sophomore year, tallying 14 goals and 19 assists, which earned him a spot on the All-NCHC First Team. Koepke also finished with 33 points last season, including 16 goals, which was third overall in the entire conference.

2020 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team

F: Jordan Kawaguchi, Sr., North Dakota – 27 votes

F: Noah Cates, Jr., Minnesota Duluth – 21

F: Cole Koepke, Jr., Minnesota Duluth – 15

D: Matt Kiersted, Sr., North Dakota – 24

D: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jr., North Dakota – 12

G: Magnus Chrona, So., Denver – 12