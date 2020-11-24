UMD’s Scott Sandelin, Noah Cates Talk Playing in the Omaha Pod

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, the NCHC held Day Two of their annual Media Day, virtually of course. The main topic of discussion for all the teams, including UMD, was the Omaha pod.

The Bulldogs will have seven games in the first 12 days, playing a team every other day. All in all, it will be 10 games in 19 days. So head coach Scott Sandelin knows managing off days will be key to get through the pod and stay as healthy as possible.

“As much as a coach you want to continue to practice, there’s going to be days where you just have to give the players rest and just stick with video and just not over-coach I guess is probably the best way. I think early on we’ll utilize those days to keep working on things because we’re just starting,” Sandelin said.

On the players side, team captain Noah Cates hopes to use the two and a half weeks in Omaha to strengthen the team’s bond, something they aren’t getting a chance to do this offseason due to the pandemic.

“That’s obviously a huge part of any team and kind of building a championship team. I saw my freshman year how close we were and how big that was to playing into our success. That’s kind of where in the pod we’re hoping to be able to be together more, time in the hotel, the little stories, just kind of having fun and being able to be around each other so we’re obviously all looking forward to that,” said Cates.

The Bulldogs open their season in the pod next Wednesday against Denver.