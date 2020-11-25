Bridgeman’s Gives Proceeds From Thanksgiving To-Go Special To Workers

DULUTH, Minn. – Bridgeman’s Restaurant in Duluth is helping to make the holiday special for everyone with its thanksgiving to-go meals.

On Wednesday, restaurant staff packed up about 500 meals pre-ordered for Thanksgiving.

Each individual-sized platter comes with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and much more

Of course, the best part is the pumpkin bars for dessert.

Bridgman’s is also making sure not to forget about its employees.

All of the proceeds from the Thanksgiving special is being donated all of the restaurant’s workers.

“Obviously, it’s a hard time for everybody. We are really grateful for our staff. They are working extra hard and their extra smiley and outgoing,” said Owner Emily Broman. “They are doing an awesome job. We wanted to reward them as much as we can during this time.”

Bridgeman’s is no longer taking pre-orders for the Thanksgiving specials.

The restaurant will be closed on Thursday for the holiday, except for pre-order pickups in the morning.