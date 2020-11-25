Carlton County Law Enforcement Agencies Receive Drone Donation

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a big donation Wednesday that’ll get some digital eyes in the sky.

Frandsen Bank and Trust, along with Maverick Drone Systems came together to donate the drone.

It will be shared with other agencies, like the Cloquet Police Department, allowing them to be prepared for all types of scenarios.

“Not just in law enforcement but in public safety and rescue. There are agencies around the country that now use these for accident mapping that they have been able to speed up their crashes on the interstate by using software that the drones take images of where these items are,” Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said.

In all, eight drones were donated to law enforcement departments across the state of Minnesota from other branches of the same bank.