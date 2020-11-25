Disabled American Veterans Duluth Chapter Thanks Local Business for Support

DULUTH, Minn. – Members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 6 in Duluth thanked a local business for helping them further their mission.

The DAV chapter presented a special plaque to Northland Construction today after the business helped the chapter flatten out a property for free so the organization could make space for a trailer.

That trailer is now being used as part of DAV’s clothing drive, which will help disabled veterans all over the region.

“But having other local successful businesses kind of chip in and assist with that really helps us go the extra mile and really provides fantastic support,” said Mark Paczynski, the commander of DAV Minnesota, Chapter 6.

The bins for the clothing drive have been pulled for now because enough donations have come in to fill available storage space but future drives and bin locations will be announced soon.