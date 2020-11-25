DLH Airport Staying Ahead Of The Trend

Last month, U.S. passenger bookings were down by nearly 60% whereas the DLH Airport only reported a decline of more than 30%.

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 900,000 Americans traveled through airports across the nation, this week.

Compared to last year that number was just over 2 million.

Locally, the Duluth International Airport is staying busy this year for the thanksgiving holiday.

Airport officials say they are continuing to stay ahead of the trend

It is also said DLH typically sees a spike in passenger numbers during this time of year.

Even in the midst of the pandemic, those numbers are holding steady as people are still choosing to travel during the holidays.

“We have created a safe environment and so have the airlines including with the social distancing and masking. We are asking folks to not travel unless they are healthy and well and use good decisions like they do when they are in the general public,” said Natalie Peterson, the director of communications and marketing for the Duluth Airport Authority.

If you are traveling, it is recommeded to check the COVID-19 status of where you are going.

Many destinations may have various COVID-19 restrictions for incoming passengers.