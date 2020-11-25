Douglas County Struggling With Contact Tracing As COVID-19 Case Numbers Rise

Last week, the county reported more than four hundred positive cases.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – COVID-19 case numbers are rapidly going up in Wisconsin.

Douglas County Public Health officials say they are struggling to keep up with contact tracing as more people continue to be diagnosed with the virus once a person has tested positive.

Last week, the county reported more than four hundred positive cases.

With the continued spike in cases being discovered across Douglas County and Wisconsin, public health professionals say they have had to revamp their practices just to help manage the surge.

“What’s happened now with our increased case numbers is we’re really having to abbreviate that interview,” said Kathy Ronchi, the health officer for the Douglas County Public Health Department.

“We really want to educate the people we talk to, but being really overwhelmed with the numbers and having to abbreviate the amount of time we have to share information has been difficult.”

The Douglas County Public Health Department has hired more people and will be utilizing state resources to help with contact tracing.

Health officials say a way people can help mininize this struggle is by limiting your exposure to people.

Even if you have mild symptoms and are unsure if you have contracted the virus, it is recommended to stay away from others and to get tested.