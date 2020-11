Duluth East’s Joe Vos Commits to St. Thomas Baseball

Vos is the fourth Greyhound to play Division I baseball in the past three years.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East’s Joe Vos has committed to joining the St. Thomas baseball team.

Last month, Vos had committed to Kirkwood Community College. But now, Vos will go straight to the Division I ranks as a two-way player. And if you’ve been keeping track, that’s the fourth Greyhound to play Division I baseball in the past three years.