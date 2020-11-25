Duluth Parks and Rec Creates Fun Turkey Hunt Game

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re a big fan of turkey around Thanksgiving, the Duluth Parks and Recreation Department has a fun outdoor game involving birds, that will get you moving and maybe help burn off some of those holiday calories.

20 turkeys are posted throughout Leif Erikson Park as well as the DWP Trail by Kingsbury Creek. You and your family can try to spot them all hiding out “in the wild.” It’s a fun game the department wanted to put out there knowing that there is much less for people to enjoy indoors this year.

“We have a lot of limited options right now as we’re all staying safe during this time and so this is a great way for people to get outside with their households, walk around our park spaces, give you something else to look at while you’re walking around and search for these hidden turkeys,” said Megan Lidd, the recreation specialist for the City of Duluth.

The turkey search will be up until the end of the weekend.