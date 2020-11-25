Local Businesses Donate Food for Thanksgiving Meals for Veterans

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The Bong Center in Superior is preparing to give out thanksgiving meals to local veterans, with a boost from the community.

The center is continuing its tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to veterans but this time around it will be all to-go, due to the pandemic. In an effort led by Greenfield Meats, a total of 10 turkeys were donated for the meal by local businesses, to the surprise of the center. All that poultry will help feed more than 150 veterans tomorrow.

“It helps a lot. Not a huge budget to do that but just all of these donations to people willing to help just make it a lot easier on us,” said Dustin Heckman, Executive Director of the Bong Center.

The center still has some meals yet to be claimed for tomorrow. You can call the Bong Center to reserve a plate.