Local Frontline Workers Give A Special Thank You To Other Frontline Workers

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police and Fire Departments are sharing their appreciation for the other emergency teams that sometimes are not recognized nearly enough for their efforts.

A fleet of emergency vehicles from both departments flooded the streets outside St. Luke’s Hospital to help show appreciation for other frontline workers.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see the frontline heroes come together. We are all facing unique challenges and it’s hitting our community really hard right now. Seeing everyone come together is so special to all of us,” said Meagan Avery, a development associate for the St. Luke’s Foundation.

Duluth Police recently went through a COVID-19 outbreak within the department.

Police Chief Mike Tusken, whose wife is a nurse, feels this thank you is a great way to help those first responders remember their hard work is not going unnoticed.

“They have an immense responsibility and stress on their shoulders right now. I think if we can do something to bring smiles to them to show that support, I think it is very important,” said Tusken.

Even through the hardship, the hope is these frontline employees receive this message of gratitude.

“I hope they feel that they are just as important as the other frontline workers that get more notoriety or public-facing. There are so many people behind the scenes that really make the machine go,” said Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj. “I hope they feel recognized. I hope they feel they are part of the team.”

The parade also stopped to say thank you to frontline staff at Essentia Health.