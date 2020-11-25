Local Vet Offers Reminders For Pet Owners as the Holidays Begin

Avoid Giving Pets Foods Such as Grapes, Raisins, Garlic, Onions, and Chocolate

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With many families choosing to celebrate Thanksgiving differently this year, what you feed your pets during the holidays hasn’t changed.

Experts say when pets are fed, or get into any greasy foods rich in fat, it can results in stomach problems for several days, especially smaller animals.

Dr. Justin Dahl with Happy Tails Animal Hospital in Superior says you should always avoid giving pets foods such as grapes, raisins, garlic, onions, and chocolate.

“When they get into the leftover turkey gravy or they get into the leftover carcass meat or somebody is feeding them the leftover mashed potatoes with butter, unfortunately, some of these dogs get very sick from that,” said Dahl.

With many families choosing to stay home this year, some may have already transitioned over into the Christmas holiday, in which case experts say to keep a closer eye on your pets.

“We have to be careful with that kind of stuff too with ribbon and garland and tinsel and any sort of stringy type objects that animals can swallow. Glass ornaments, you know, we’ve got to be careful when there’s a lot of activity going on that we don’t have these ornaments hitting the floor and breaking,” said Dahl.

Also be aware that any added commotion could make pets anxious, and this year, the addition of someone wearing a mask could add extra anxiety for pets.

Dahl says it’s important to talk in normal tones, and let your furry friends come to you first.