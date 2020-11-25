NAACP ‘Masks Up’ Duluth Ahead of Thanksgiving Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– One Duluth organization is continuing their run of masking up the Twin Ports.

The Duluth NAACP was out again Wednesday handing out free masks to those who need them ahead of thanksgiving. They handed them out at the Copper Top Church, Asbury United Methodist Church and Denfeld High School.

The local NAACP chapter says volunteers with the organization have helped hand out more than 10,000 masks since March.

“If anything, anything, people can do to mitigate the chance of spreading this disease or catching it themselves, we want to encourage that,” said Andrea Gelb, who’s an Executive Board Member for the Duluth Chapter of the NAACP.

They will be back handing out masks again at all three spots on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.