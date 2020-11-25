Stores Gear Up for Black Friday During the Pandemic

NORTHLAND – Even during the pandemic, local shops are gearing up for customers eager to get deals on a variety of items but some of the strategies being used have changed as Black Friday approaches.

Blue Arrow Boutique in Superior is still expecting to see a lot of shoppers in the store this season. They have several sales and promotions in progress to bring people in including 20% off the entire store and a gift card special where if you buy a $50 card you get $20 more for free.

Owners say this is usually the biggest week for the store every year, but this time around, they are focusing a lot on social distancing and safety.

“We just hope people feel safe coming out,” said Aimee Glonek, the co-owner of Blue Arrow Boutique. “We’re doing everything that’s required to be able to provide a safe and clean environment for people.”

On the other side of the bridge, Marine General is preparing not just for Black Friday but for the beginning of ice fishing. This year, there are no ice fishing shows, but still a whole lot of merchandise on sale that people can buy for their loved ones during this holiday season.

Even during the pandemic, things have been pretty busy at the store.

They’ve been doing things like curbside pickup to accommodate customers wary of coming inside.

“Mostly it’s tradition,” said Russ Francisco, the owner of Marine General. “Mostly it’s the fact that people expect it. They expect a Black Friday deal, they expect ice fishing promos for shows and so we’re trying to make it as normal as we can considering everything that’s going on.”

A lot of area stores are also putting extra effort into their online deals this holiday season, but they know some people still prefer to shop in-person so offering those customers both good deals and a safe shopping experience is a major goal.