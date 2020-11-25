Thanksgiving Plans Different This Year for UMD Men’s Hockey Team

The NCHC is requiring all teams to quarantine for seven days before heading to the pod in Omaha.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team are a week away from the start of their season and the NCHC is requiring all teams to quarantine for seven days before heading to the pod in Omaha. So according to head coach Scott Sandelin that means Thanksgiving will be a little different this year for his players.

“They’re going to stay with who they are living with. They’re going to have meals that they’re going to have delivered there. We’ve ordered some meals for them. They’ll eat well. I can tell you that. We’re not going to practice that day. We’re just going to let them enjoy Thanksgiving, whether it’s virtual with their family or together with the guys. And we’ll get back to practicing on Friday and Saturday before we leave,” said Sandelin.

The Bulldogs open their season in the pod next Wednesday against Denver.