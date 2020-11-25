UMD Women’s Hockey Set to Host Rivals Minnesota at Amsoil Arena

Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 6:07 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – 271 days. On Friday night, that will be how long it has been since the UMD women’s hockey team has played a game at Amsoil Arena. And this weekend’s home opener couldn’t have come at a better time with their stellar start to the season.

UMD is coming off a dominant sweep over Minnesota State Mankato, outscoring the Mavericks 12-3. Eleven players scored at least one point, including seven that recorded three or more. And that kind of output is exactly what head coach Maura Crowell wants to see from her squad every weekend.

“I always tell the girls ‘I don’t care who scores them, as long as they’re going in’. And that couldn’t be more true after a weekend like we just had. I think when you have that success around the net, you feel good about your game. And some players that are hoping for big seasons this year got off to a great start so I’m really happy for them,” said Crowell.

UMD will host arch rivals Minnesota in a series that consistently draws the biggest crowds at Amsoil Arena. But due to the pandemic, no fans will be allowed to attend. The Bulldogs though prefer to look on the bright side of a tough situation.

“Honestly the atmosphere, I don’t even think we need fans. We’re all so excited and it’s the Gophers and we’re at home. We’re going to be pumped and I have a feeling that we’re going to have a lot of energy on the bench and that’s going to make up for it,” assistant captain Anna Klein said.

“It’s very exciting to get those first games under our belt, get the nerves out and then being able to come host the Gophers right away is pretty awesome. It’s always a good series against them. Very fast-paced, back and forth so we’re looking forward to it,” said team captain Ashton Bell.

