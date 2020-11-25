Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, November 25
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 6,399 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Wednesday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 289,303 in the state.
Health officials also reported 72 news deaths bringing the death total to 3,375 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 3,956,949 tests have been completed to date.
There are 240,720 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 15,766 patients have required hospitalization and 3,611 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 1,657 – 10 deaths
Cook: 60
Itasca: 1,761 – 24 deaths
Koochiching: 353 – 5 deaths
Lake: 381 – 6 deaths
St. Louis: 7,935 – 101 deaths
Ashland: 613 – 8 deaths
Bayfield: 626 – 9 deaths
Douglas: 1,822 – 1 death
Iron: 336 – 8 deaths
Sawyer: 826 – 7 deaths
Gogebic: 542 – 11 deaths
As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 363,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 3,115 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:
Click here for Minnesota
Click here for Wisconsin
Click here for Michigan