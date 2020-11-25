Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, November 25

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 6,399 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Wednesday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 289,303 in the state.

Health officials also reported 72 news deaths bringing the death total to 3,375 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 3,956,949 tests have been completed to date.

There are 240,720 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 15,766 patients have required hospitalization and 3,611 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 1,657 – 10 deaths

Cook: 60

Itasca: 1,761 – 24 deaths

Koochiching: 353 – 5 deaths

Lake: 381 – 6 deaths

St. Louis: 7,935 – 101 deaths

Ashland: 613 – 8 deaths

Bayfield: 626 – 9 deaths

Douglas: 1,822 – 1 death

Iron: 336 – 8 deaths

Sawyer: 826 – 7 deaths

Gogebic: 542 – 11 deaths

As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 363,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 3,115 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

