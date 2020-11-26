Cloquet VFW Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Community Members

Dozens of community members took the time to cook, distribute, and deliver these meals.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Volunteers for the Cloquet VFW began preparing Thanksgiving meals in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Dozens of community members took the time to cook, distribute, and deliver these meals.

On a day when Thanksgiving will be different for some, they are doing their part to make sure everyone has something to be thankful for.

Check out the video above to see the volunteers work in action.