Customers Do Last-Minute Shopping at Grocery Stores for Thanksgiving Holiday

DULUTH, Minn. – Some grocery stores were open today for customers who wanted to get some last-minute shopping done before their Thanksgiving meals.

The Whole Foods Co-op at the Denfeld and Hillside locations were open today and people came to pick up things like pies and rolls for the special holiday.

“I think it’s important for us, for our customers, to be able to come in and get those last-minute kind of wins for their holiday and being able to get that stuff for their family,” said Erika Osterman, the grocery manager at the Whole Foos Co-op in Denfeld.

Both locations will be open tomorrow for regular hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.