Fresh Cranberry Relish Recipe to Top Off Your Thanksgiving Meal

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, Chef Arlene Coco prepares her fresh relish for a change of pace.

Coco says this relish is great with chicken, too. The side is sometimes referred to as “grinder relish” because it can also be made in a hand crank meat grinder.

Serving size: 8

Calories per serving: 274

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh cranberries, rinsed

1 large peel on seedless orange cut into sections

1 cup granulated sugar

Directions:

Seed Oranges

1. Add all ingredients to the food processor with a cutting blade.

2. Process, use the entire orange, peels, pith and all. Do not over process, pulse is best at the end of the process.

3. Let sit for 30 minutes, then store.

