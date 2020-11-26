UMD Women’s Hockey Freshman Clara Van Wieren Talks About Stellar Debut for the Bulldogs

Van Wieren's two-goal weekend earned her Rookie of the Week honors from the WCHA.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last weekend, UMD’s Clara Van Wieren scored a goal in each of her first two collegiate games, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished at UMD since 2007, which helped her land Rookie of the Week honors from the WCHA. We spoke with her this week about what it meant to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs.

“The second goal, the puck was really just sitting right on the goal line. And it was just like Christmas morning, seeing it there, I got so excited. All credit to my linemates on that one. It meant a lot. I’ve been working super hard throughout quarantine, just making sure I’m ready for that moment,” said Van Wieren.

“She goes to the right places. She finishes at the net and good things happen around there. She’s pretty tough to take the puck away from once she has it. Really pleased with her start and excited about her future,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

Van Wieren will look to keep that momentum going Friday night as the UMD women’s hockey team take on Minnesota in their home opener.