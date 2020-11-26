Union Gospel Mission Distributes Hot Meals

DULUTH, Minn. – In Downtown Duluth, the Union Gospel Mission also did a special distribution of hot meals for Thanksgiving.

The organization had all hands-on deck as it gave out 300 hot meals curbside, which included things like mashed potatoes, turkey, and cranberry sauce. The Mission also gave out bagged lunches provided by the DECC Thanksgiving Buffet as an extra treat for those in the community.

“They thank us profusely and they’re down a notch, it’s from their heart, everybody is so thankful,” said Susan Jordahl-Bubacz, the executive director of the Union Gospel Mission. “You can’t help but think that’s a huge blessing to yourself and to the community.”

The Mission has also been providing hot meals Monday through Friday every week. These meal are provided curbside.