Cast Your Vote for Red Curtain Storefront Window Display and Lighting Contest

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s still time to cast your vote for the red curtain Storefront Window Display and Lighting Contest in Duluth.

Hosted by the Greater Downtown Council, the contest is taking place throughout the downtown waterfront where people can vote on their favorite storefront decorations previously covered by red curtains.

17 business storefronts now have displays including Hucklebeary Duluth on East Superior Street.

Management there says it’s important to bring attention and support to local stores.

“The red curtain display is just to kind of gain that traffic back, keep people excited, have people to experience something in a safe manner by doing it outside right now, but yeah, more than ever, we have to think about shopping local,” said Emily Ekstrom, the owner of Hucklebeary Duluth.

You can drop off your ballots at the various display locations.

