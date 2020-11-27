Central Sales in West Duluth Begins Closing Sale

DULUTH, Minn.– One west Duluth business that’s been around for over five decades is starting their final sale.

Central Sales hardware store began their “going out of business” sale today.

The store has been around since 1965 and was recently bought out by another local business. So they have six months to sell everything inside like nuts and bolts, mufflers, paint, and just about anything you might be looking for.

The owner says it’s been great to be in this community for so many years.

“It’s kind of a shame. There’s not many little hardware stores around anymore,” said Owner Joel Russell. “So it’ll be sad the day we’re gone and a lot of people feel the same way but we can only survive so long and unfortunately we have to call it quits.”

Sales are starting at 10 percent off on all items. The going out of business sale will continue until they officially shut the doors in May.