Christmas Tree Sales Begin in Twin Ports

DULUTH, Minn.– In Duluth, families are already out getting a tree of their own.

Emmanuel Evergreens off Grand Avenue in west Duluth kicked off their fourth season today selling Christmas trees, wreaths, and planter boxes.

A steady flow of families came through today to get their tree, ranging anywhere from 3-11 feet tall.

“I think a lot of people are getting into the Christmas spirit a little earlier,” said Darin Powell, Co-Owner of Emmanuel Evergreens People are staying at home a little bit more now so they’re wanting to kind of get going a little bit quicker this year.”

Apple cider and free candy canes are available for kids who could even go sledding while their parents shopped. Tree sales will continue until Christmas eve.

Their hours are 12-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Fridays through Saturdays.